Friday, February 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Champs Suva to miss key players

Defending champion Suva will miss the services of three key players in the remaining matches of the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) at the Vodafone Arena.

Top scorer Filipe Baravialala (4 goals), nippy Shahil Dave and striker Azariah Soromon are part of Suva’s football team for this Sunday’s leg one of the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion against Rewa.

Coach Vivek Nadan said they have players who will fill in for the three players who have district level duties.

“We have a very strong squad again this year and I feel these boys will play their hearts out. We have enough players in the team who will replace them.”

Meanwhile, Suva is the first team to book its spot in the semifinal on Sunday.

Suva will take on Savusavu in its last Group C match at 3pm tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2022 Futsal IDC

Savusavu downs Tavua to notch first...

Newcomers Savusavu registered the...
2022 Futsal IDC

Kumar jets in to boost Suva’s...

The passion and love for Futsal has seen top striker Akitesh Kumar ...
2022 Futsal IDC

Champs Suva beat Labasa to advance

Reigning champion Suva has progressed to the semifinals of the Extr...
News

GCC to sit by May: Ratu Wiliame

His Excellency, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the Great Co...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Savusavu downs Tavua to notch fi...

2022 Futsal IDC
...

Kumar jets in to boost Suva̵...

2022 Futsal IDC
The passio...

Champs Suva beat Labasa to advan...

2022 Futsal IDC
Reigning c...

GCC to sit by May: Ratu Wiliame

News
His Excell...

Injured Taukeisalili sidelined f...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

We badly lacked fitness, says Sh...

2022 Futsal IDC
Nasinu Coa...

Popular News

NZ thrashes South Africa, wins S...

Sydney 7s
New Zealan...

Ministry committed to working wi...

News
Minister f...

Fiji to face South Africa in Syd...

Sydney 7s
Fiji will ...

$10B debt mark by June: Presiden...

News
Fiji's deb...

FEO refers Saneem to FICAC

News
The Fijian...

Cokanasiga extends with Bath

Rugby
Fijian and...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2022 Futsal IDC

Savusavu downs Tavua to notch first win