Champs Suva to miss key players

Defending champion Suva will miss the services of three key players in the remaining matches of the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) at the Vodafone Arena.

Top scorer Filipe Baravialala (4 goals), nippy Shahil Dave and striker Azariah Soromon are part of Suva’s football team for this Sunday’s leg one of the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion against Rewa.

Coach Vivek Nadan said they have players who will fill in for the three players who have district level duties.

“We have a very strong squad again this year and I feel these boys will play their hearts out. We have enough players in the team who will replace them.”

Meanwhile, Suva is the first team to book its spot in the semifinal on Sunday.

Suva will take on Savusavu in its last Group C match at 3pm tomorrow.