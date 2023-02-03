Labasa is ready for Suva: Sahayam

Labasa Captain Edwin Sahayam says they are both excited and ready to take on reigning champions Suva in their second Group C match of the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-District Championship.

After a 5-1 win over Savusavu yesterday, Sahayam said they will not slow down against the Capital City side.

“Suva are a strong team, and we will not slow down against them,” Sahayam told FijiLive.

“But it is on us to go one better from what we did in our first match.

“We have a strong team and a talented bunch of boys; I am confident we will give our best to get the job done.”

Suva and Labasa clash at the Vodafone Arena at 5.30pm today.