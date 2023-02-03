Friday, February 3, 2023
Lami skipper unhappy with ref’s calls

Action from Lami Futsal and Tailevu-Naitasiri Futsal in their opening round of the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-District Championship at the Vodafone Arena. Both teams held to a 2 all draw.

 Lami Captain Navneet Chand has expressed his disappointment at some controversial decisions of the referee in their 2-2 draw against Lami on Day 1 of the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva yesterday.

Lami goalkeeper Neemesh Ram and nippy pivot Nikil Chand were awarded a yellow card each for continued foul play on Naitasiri players.

“It was a good game. We assume both the teams were equally balanced.”

“One thing I want to highlight is the referees. Sometimes their decisions do cost but it’s their call, we can’t do much.”

“It’s game over but we are looking forward to the next match.”

“We’ll go back and work on our game plan and change our playing pattern. We want to win against Nadi today.”

The match between Lami and Nadi will kick off at 8.30pm today.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
