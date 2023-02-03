National Futsal reps impress Sam

Fiji Head Coach Jerry Sam is impressed with the performance of national reps featuring in the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) which is currently underway at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Sam said the national team players are given the much needed exposure to gain experience ahead of the OFC Futsal Nation Cup in New Zealand later this year.

“It’s really good to see the teams that have given their best and now I can see their performance was really better compared to the last three years.”

“Players have attained the basic level of Futsal knowledge and they have performed very well. I’m impressed by the way the national boys combined with the young players.”

“I feel the young players really threatened the national boys and that helped the boys to bring the best out of them. So far so good, I’m happy with the way the boys played.”

Sam also mentioned that he will be scouting more young talents for the national team trial while their camp will commence next month.

“The performance of the players depends on the coach they work with at the club level. I feel there is still a lot of talent out there and through this tournament, we will be able to witness them.”

In today’s matches, Ba will take on Nasinu at 4pm before Suva meets Labasa at 5.30pm, Tavua will play Savusavu at 7pm and the last match will be between Nadi and Lami at 8.30pm.