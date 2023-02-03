Friday, February 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

National Futsal reps impress Sam

Fiji Head Coach Jerry Sam is impressed with the performance of national reps featuring in the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) which is currently underway at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Sam said the national team players are given the much needed exposure to gain experience ahead of the OFC Futsal Nation Cup in New Zealand later this year.

“It’s really good to see the teams that have given their best and now I can see their performance was really better compared to the last three years.”

“Players have attained the basic level of Futsal knowledge and they have performed very well. I’m impressed by the way the national boys combined with the young players.”

“I feel the young players really threatened the national boys and that helped the boys to bring the best out of them. So far so good, I’m happy with the way the boys played.”

Sam also mentioned that he will be scouting more young talents for the national team trial while their camp will commence next month.

“The performance of the players depends on the coach they work with at the club level. I feel there is still a lot of talent out there and through this tournament, we will be able to witness them.”

In today’s matches, Ba will take on Nasinu at 4pm before Suva meets Labasa at 5.30pm, Tavua will play Savusavu at 7pm and the last match will be between Nadi and Lami at 8.30pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2022 Futsal IDC

Lack of prep time fails to deter Ba...

Lack of preparation time failed to deter Ba from registering a big ...
2022 Futsal IDC

Ba starts campaign with a bang

Ba kick started its campaign in the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-...
News

PWD to look after rural upgrades

The Public Works Department (PWD) will be reintroduced to maintain ...
News

3 FNU Council members resign

Three members of the Fiji National University Council have tendered...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Lack of prep time fails to deter...

2022 Futsal IDC
Lack of pr...

Ba starts campaign with a bang

2022 Futsal IDC
Ba kick st...

PWD to look after rural upgrades...

News
The Public...

3 FNU Council members resign

News
Three memb...

FLP wants FICAC DC investigated

News
Fiji Labou...

$10B debt mark by June: Presiden...

News
Fiji's deb...

Popular News

70 Police officers were charged ...

News
A total of...

Jonas couple reveal daughter Mal...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

Baleitamavua targets kicking gam...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

Farm supervisor drowns in Korovo...

News
A 26-year-...

Fiji -NZ seal defence cooperatio...

News
Prime Mini...

Govt to boost support for SME...

News
The Minist...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2022 Futsal IDC

Lack of prep time fails to deter Ba