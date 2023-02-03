Rewa works on finishing ahead of Ba clash

Rewa coach Mohammed Shahrouf says they need to work on their finishing ahead of their clash against Ba in the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) tomorrow.

Rewa thumped Nasinu 8-1 in their opening match yesterday and Shahrouf says they could have scored more goals in the second half after a slender 4-1 lead at halftime.

“It was a big win but we need to improve in a lot of areas before the next match. We respect our next opponents and we don’t underestimate them.”

“Nasinu tested our defense and we did well there. We need to work on our finishing a lot because, in the second half, we did not score as many goals as we planned to do at the halftime break.”

“I feel we could have scored more goals in the second half but we failed in that area.”

Rewa will play Ba at 7.30pm tomorrow.