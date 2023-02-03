Savusavu downs Tavua to notch first win

Newcomers Savusavu registered their first win of the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) today after outclassing Tavua 4-1 in their second Group A match at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Savusavu broke the deadlock in the 12th minute after continued pressure put Tavua goalkeeper Shavneel Kumar out of place, to allow impact target Asaeli Heritage to score.

Tavua put more urgency into their play after going a goal down and found their equaliser from Abhishay Kumar from right in front of the goal with under five minutes left in the first half.

The 1-1 dead-lock held to the break.

Aklesh Kumar retained the lead for the northerners a minute into the restart when he backed himself to strike from 30 metres out to find the goal.

Savusavu began to find their form and another goal from super sub; Shahil Kishore had the men in white smelling a first victory with 16 minutes left in the game.

Defensive efforts was key for Savusavu in the second half as they allowed no throughway for the men from Gold Town.

Tavua forward Sikeli Sagatoro tried desperately to get one back for his side but couldn’t not break the stonewall defence of Savusavu keeper Sonal Maharaj.

Avishkar Deo scored Savusavu’s fourth goal with seven minutes on the clock and the deficit more than unlikely to be recovered.

The teams:

Tavua- Shavneel Kumar, Abhishay Kumar, Ratu Dau, Avishiek Krishna, Ravnit Chand Substitutions: Nalesoni Ravato, Vinay Naidu, Sikeli Sagatoro, Avikash Krishna, Mohammed Shamil, Petaia Junior.

Savusavu– Sonal Maharaj, Mohammed Ali, Salamat Ali, Avishek Chand, Yaten Lal Substitutions: Ajay Kumar, Divyesh Saigal, Suresh Chand, Ronit Lal, Kunal Chand, Avishkar Deo, Asaeli Heritage, Shahil Kishore, Aklesh Kumar.