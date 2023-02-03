Friday, February 3, 2023
Tailevu Naitasiri is the dark horse: Sam

Fiji Futsal Head Coach Jerry Sam has tagged Tailevu Naitasiri as the dark horse of the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) which is currently underway at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Speaking after Tailevu Naitasiri’s 2-2draw against Lami yesterday, Sam said the Sushil Singh coached side showed a lot of promising and fighting spirit.

“It’s not easy for any team to make a comeback in the final few minutes of the match and score two goals. Lami was leading all the way at halftime and they scored another goal but Naitasiri did their job well and I see them as the black horse in this tournament.”

“The match showed the level of understanding of the players they have and it really raised the standard today.”

“Lami played tough futsal, they kept countering, attacking and their defense was very solid but Naitasiri players were smart and applied their tack-ticks and skills to create heavy attack in their forward which saw them come back in the game.”

Naitasiri is on bye today while Lami plays Nadi at 8.30pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
