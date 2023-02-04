Dogalau leads Golden Boot race

Ba striker Etonia Dogalau, who won the Player of Day 2 award, is currently leading the goalscorers’ chart in the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship in Suva.

Dogalau has scored six goals in the tournament so far.

He netted four goals against Nasinu yesterday and two against Rewa today to help his side qualify for the semifinals.

Ashnil Raju, Filipe Baravilala and Shahil Dave currently have four goals to their name.

Players with three goals are Bruce Hughes, Abhishay Kumar, Vineet Nadan, Amen Prasad, Edwin Sahayam, Deepal Singh.

Players with two goals are Tomasi Biautubu, Alvish Ram, Mohammed Ayman, Shafeem Buksh, France Catarogo, Akitesh Vishal Kumar, Merrill Nand, Shivam Shandil, Rajiv Sharma, Krishneel Singh, Shaheel Valentine, Amena Bolaitamana, Mohammed Fardeen, Asaeli Codro and Tevita Waranaivalu.

Players with one goal are Junaid Ali, Mubashir Ali, Prashant Chand, Ravinesh Chand, Nikil Chand, Ratu Dau, Avishkar Deo, Sunny Deol, Asaeli Heritage, Ramzan Khan, Shahil Kishore, Aklesh Kumar, Christopher Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Ruel Grayven, Ronish Singh, Rishal Singh, Azariah Soromon, William Valentine, Kalisito Veikoka, Zahraan Shahid.