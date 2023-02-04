Ba knocks Rewa out of Futsal IDC

Lanky Etonia Dogalau scored a brace as Ba defeated Rewa 5-2 to top Group A of the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

The big win from the westerners also sees Rewa falling short of making the final four.

Ba laid down the challenge with a goal just six minutes into the game from veteran Aisea Codro.

Tevita Waranaivali and Kalisito Veikoka upped the tempo for the Delta Tigers, but Ba’s defensive set held firm.

The speedy Men in Black doubled their lead through goal scoring ace Dogolau with five minutes left in the first half.

The Rewa attack found no leeway and headed to the halftime trailing 2-0.

Dogolau got his double four minutes into the second half as he dribbled past two defenders to send the ball back in past goalkeeper Ayush Chand.

The Rewa line despite more possession could not get a break with set moves failing to click.

Rewa finally broke the egg with 12 minutes left through a powerful drive from defender Varun Swarup.

Swarup came close to notching a second goal, but it was well weighted by Ba goalkeeper and Captain Ravinesh Singh.

Ba were unstoppable and didn’t lose their stride even after a water break.

Amena Bolaitamana scored Ba’s fourth goal after a one on one with Chand with now 30 minutes gone in the game.

The reds finally sniped a rare chance and defender Mohammed Fardeen took it to score with seven minutes to go.

Codro scored again for Ba in the final three minutes to seal and secure the win.

Fardeen had the last say completing a double as a consolation.

The teams:

Ba– Ravinesh Anand Singh, Ravinesh Chand, Etonia Dogolau, Christopher Kumar, Amena Bolaitamana Substitutions: Tevita Koroi, Zaim Khan, Aisea Daunivalu Codro, Shiyaz Ali, Krishneel Kumar, Hussaini Khan, Ruel Grayven, Kartik Sami, Aiyush Ashish Kumar.

Rewa– Ayush Chand, Tevita Waranaivalu, Kalisito Veikoka, Mohammed Fardeen, Moniesh Samal Substitutions: Zarid Khan, Zahraan Sahid, Sandeep Chand, Ifraaz Ali, Ajaynesh Shankar, Rishal Singh, Varun Swarup, Pito Dokonivalu, France Catarogo.