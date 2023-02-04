Saturday, February 4, 2023
Futsal flows in veins of Nadi siblings

Three siblings from Nadi set the stage on fire in the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship in Suva with their perfect display over the last two days at the Vodafone Arena.

Mohammed Ayman, Mohammed Arian and  Mohammed Kafoa, all proved their worth in the green jersey despite failing to help the team progress to the semifinals.

“We started playing Futsal ever since we were teenagers because this is something we really love. Futsal is our passion and it keeps us three connected no matter how busy we are in life,” said Mohammed Fazil Aunni Kafoa, the eldest of the three.

Ayman, who is the youngest of the siblings, studies at Swami Vivekananda College and is the national team pivot.

“Futsal keeps me active in my school work and I always try to strike the right balance. My father was a futsal player and he motivated us to play futsal. Being part of the national team is like a dream come true and I’m working towards my selection in the national team again for the OFC Futsal Nations Cup this year,” the 17-year-old said.

Meanwhile, Nadi coach Vikash Chand said with a mixture of youth and senior players, the side has a bright future in Futsal.

“It’s always good to have these three and the Valentine brothers in the team. They play their hearts out and I think that’s the biggest team morale. Today we lost but I’m sure we will come out strong next time. We’ll go back and continue our training for the Digicel futsal League.”

Romeka Romena
