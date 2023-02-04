Futsal IDC semifinalists confirmed

Defending champions Suva will have a rematch with Labasa when they meet in the second semifinal of the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-District Championship tomorrow at the Vodafone Arena.

The Whites finished Group C on top with an unbeaten record while Labasa finished as the best placed second team out of the ten teams which participated in the tournament.

The Suva vs Labasa clash kicks off at 10.30am.

In the first semifinal, Group A winners Ba will face Group B winners Tailevu Naitasiri and this match will kick off at 9am.

In the placing games, Tavua and Nasinu will meet in the 9th place match at 1pm, Savusavu and Lami will battle for the 7th place at 2pm while Nadi and Rewa will fight it out for the fifth spot at 3pm.

The women’s final between Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri will kick start at 4pm while the grand final will commence at 5pm.