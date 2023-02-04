Saturday, February 4, 2023
Labasa will bounce back, says Ram

Labasa coach Roneel Ram is confident the side will bounce back and win its all-important Group C match against Tavua in the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship in Suva today.

Labasa lost to a star-studded Suva outfit 4-2 in their second Group match last night and Ram is confident that they will topple Tavua and book a place in the semifinals tomorrow.

“We were just unlucky that goals were scored against us in the final minutes. We missed some very good chances. We could have beaten Suva only if we had utilised our chances well.”

“The boys were very nervous about the Suva team because they have very experienced players. our goalkeeper also got injured and that brought a huge pressure on us. We will regroup because the boys gave their 100 per cent and recovery is a must.”

“A little work on our finishing. When we attack, we should finish but that’s something we couldn’t do today and we’re hoping to make a strong comeback.”

“We haven’t played Tavua and for us, they are a new team just like Suva. We studied their game on Thursday and have analysed the areas they lack and I have some counter plans for the Tavua match.”

The Labasa vs Tavua match kicks off at 4.30pm at the Vodafone Arena.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
