Newcomers struggle to adjust on Futsal court

Savusavu President Suresh Chand says adjusting to the court at the Vodafone Arena in Suva is the biggest challenge for them in the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship which is currently underway.

Chand said playing on the Futsal court is a totally different experience for them yet they defeated a gutsy Tavua 4-1 in their second Pool match yesterday.

“Yesterday was a new platform for our boys because in Savusavu we played on the artificial turf where ball controlling was easy, taking shots and creating opportunities was much more different than what we experienced here.”

“On Thursday, it was tough for us to adjust to the court and that’s where we couldn’t put our gameplan to place but we managed to slowly adjust against Tavua.”

“We cannot win the IDC over a night so the motive is to feel the ground and the atmosphere playing teams from the Viti Levu zone. Basically, our aim is to give breaks to the players and this is just a feeling for our players of coming out of their comfort zone and contesting against teams here.”

The Savusavu businessman highlighted some of the improvements they will need to do before their last Group C match against Kings of Futsal Suva.

“We had a feel of the court in our first match against Labasa and now I see the confidence in the boys is much higher and they played a more controlled game and created chances.”

“The improvements were the creating of gaps, passing and controlling possession was the most important role in the game.”

“Playing Suva will be tough because they have been playing in and out but I tell my players that we cannot conclude now. The win today has increased the morale in the team and they are getting comfortable playing on this court.”

Savusavu will face Suva at 3pm today.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
