Rewa hungry to end 12-year CVC wait

Digicel Premier League winners Rewa are determined to end their 12-year-old drought in the Pillay Garments Champion Versus Champion against Suva.

Head Coach Marika Rodu says he is banking on the experience of his senior players and are raring to go up against the Whites tomorrow.

“Of course, we respect our opponents and we don’t underestimate them at the same time. It’s been years now that we haven’t won CVC.”

“We’ve been training throughout because we know Suva will not be an easy team to beat. We have played them and we know how different they are in tournaments and leagues.”

“Our main focus has been on finishing and making use of the opportunities we have. We don’t want to make irrational decisions on the field because that’s where Suva will counter.”

“This is the opening tournament of the season and we want to make a positive start. We have a high team spirit and our message to fans is to come and support the boys at home.”

Rewa will host Fiji FACT and IDC winners Suva at 3pm tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.