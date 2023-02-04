Saturday, February 4, 2023
We need to pull up our socks: Singh

Tailevu Naitasiri Head Coach Sushil Singh says the side will need to pull up its socks ahead of their semifinal clash of the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship against Ba in Suva tomorrow.

Naitasiri defeated Nadi 4-2 in their second Group B match tonight to finish on top but Singh said they need to put on a better performance in their first ever semifinal against the Men in Black.

“Our setback is that Merrill Nand, who played so well today, won’t be available tomorrow together with our Captain Ramzan Khan. So the other players have to step up and give their 100 per cent.”

“The boys will come out fighting tomorrow and we know the semi-final won’t be an easy game at all. So we’ll try our best and definitely, it’s a step in the right direction. We managed to come out of a very difficult pool.”

“We basically need to improve on things that we did not do well as we started fast, we tried not to concede too many goals.”

Singh highlighted how they managed to counter a gutsy Nadi who defeated Lami yesterday in a thriller.

“We managed to qualify for the semi-final after a hard-fought win over Nadi today. Coming into this game, we knew Nadi will be a very good side and it will be very hard to beat them because we watched their game against Lami yesterday.”

“We prepared really well for this match and we knew that we had to be at our best to stand a chance of winning that game. Players did what they were told and we managed to come away with the win that we needed.”

 “The boys were determined to make a strong start and we led from the front and that gave us that advantage to hold on till the end.”

The first semi-final between Naitasiri and Ba will kick off at 9am.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
