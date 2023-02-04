Whites out to end CVC drought

Suva boss Ritesh Pratap is confident the Whites will end their win-less drought in the two-legged Pillay Garments Champion Versus Champion against Rewa.

Pratap highlighted their past loss to Rewa is a motivating factor for the capital city boys.

“We have a solid squad compared to the other years. We have just two inclusions Rusiate and Bruce Hughes and they are not new to Suva football,” Pratap said.

“Definitely we haven’t won CVC despite playing three times in recent years. So this is the time we have to end the jinx and we have talked to the boys to stay focused because we want to win the CVC.”

“Most of the boys haven’t tasted CVC victory. Some of them have won with other districts but the rest are eager to taste the win.”

“We have a good team culture and the players know what we expect from them and the boys have a strong bond in the team.”

“I’m confident that this year, we will win the CVC but we don’t underestimate them because they are a good tournament team. They play different styles of football and it’s not always easy to understand their football structure.”

Leg 1 of the CVC will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm tomorrow.