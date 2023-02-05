Grayven puts Ba in Futsal IDC final

Solomon Islander Ruel Grayven scored an extra time winner as Ba defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 3-2 in the first semifinal of the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

Grayven snatched the winner after pouncing on an attempt from a Etonia Dogalau which goalkeeper Mubashir Ali failed to clear in the final few seconds of the second spell of extra time.

Naitasiri made a quick start to the match with a goal from Junaid Ali before Aiyush Kumar got the equaliser for Ba.

Mohammed Khan put Tailevu Naitasiri ahead again with a spot kick before Kumar found the back of the net again to tie up the scores just before the halftime break.

Both teams fought hard in the second spell but the scores remained unchanged.

However, a goal from Jone Gukilau was denied by Referee Amitesh Behari as he was just a second late before the buzzer for full time sounded.

Douglas Willietien’s goal was also denied in the first spell of extra half as he was seconds late after the buzzer sounded.

After continuous foul by Ba, Naitasiri was awarded a penalty which Khan took but it landed directly in the hands of experienced keeper Ravinesh Singh.

The teams:

Ba- Ravinesh Singh (GK) (C), Ravinesh Chand, Etonia Dogalau, Christopher Kumar, Amena Boliatamana, Zaim Khan, Aisea Codro, Hussaini Khan, Ruel Grayven, Aiyush Kumar, Kartik Sami.

Tailevu Naitasiri- Mubashir Ali (GK) (C), Jone Gukilau, Prashant Chand, Kavinehs Lal, Mohammed Tahir Hussein, Ashneel Chand, Kavitesh Pal, Douglas Willietien, Mohammed Khan.