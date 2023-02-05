Sunday, February 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Labasa finishes third in Futsal IDC

Labasa thumped Tailevu Naitasiri 5-2 to finish fourth in the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

The Babasiga Lions without the services of Captain Edwin Sahayam played to their utmost best and threatened the Naitasiri defence through Shivam Shandil and Prashant Prasad.

Naitasiri pivot Junaid Ali scored first in the third minute with a powerful strike from near mid court which slipped past Labasa keeper Sumit Chand.

Just two minutes later, Mohammed Zaid knocked in a long-range goal which Naitasiri keeper  Muzammil Hussein failed to judge as the teams rested 1-1 at the break.

Labasa came out firing in the second stanza scoring three back to back goals through Shainal Lal who took advantage of an unsettled Naitasiri side.

Replacement Jone Gikulu brought Naitasiri back in the game with a goal for a short period but Shandil, Prasad and Lal scored three back to back goals to extend their lead.

A foul by Naitasiri keeper Mubashir Ali on Labasa’s Shahzaib Aziz gave a penalty to the northerners which Zaid took but his power-packed shot screamed off the crossbar.

The teams:

Tailevu Naitasiri- Muzammil Hussein (GK), Jone Gukilau, Junaid Ali, Prashant Chand, Asheel Chand, Mubashir Ali, Mohammed Tahir Hussein, Kavinesh Lal, Mohammed Shaheer, Kavitesh Pal, Douglas Willietien.

Labasa- Sumit Chand (GK), Shainal Lal, Sonal Prasad, Mohammed Zaid, Shivam Shandil, Prashant Prasad, Davneet Prasad, Shahzaib Aziz, Rajiv Sharma, Amen Prasad, Eparama Moraica, Ashnil Raju.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2022 Futsal IDC

Ba ends Suva’s dominance in F...

Ba ended Suva's 4-year reign in the Futsal Inter District Champions...
Rugby

Fijians score as Toulon ends 11-yea...

Tries from Fijian duo Waisea Nayacalevu and Jiuta Wainiqolo helped ...
Rugby

Loss to Drua still a sore spot: Nai...

Wallaroos and NSW Waratahs forward Sera Naiqama says she is looking...
2022 Futsal IDC

T/Naitasiri wins inaugural Women...

Tailevu Naitasiri won the inaugural Women's Futsal Inter District C...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ba ends Suva’s dominance i...

2022 Futsal IDC
Ba ended S...

Fijians score as Toulon ends 11-...

Rugby
Tries from...

Loss to Drua still a sore spot: ...

Rugby
Wallaroos ...

T/Naitasiri wins inaugural Women...

2022 Futsal IDC
Tailevu Na...

Nadi beats Rewa, finishes fifth

2022 Futsal IDC
Nadi defea...

Yato scores hat-trick in Castres...

Rugby
A hat-tric...

Popular News

Western Force trial for Drua

Rugby
The Fijian...

Fiji U20 reps apply to join Ba

Sports
Fiji U20 C...

Baleitamavua targets kicking gam...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

Gollings happy with third place ...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

Whites out to end CVC drought

Football
Suva boss ...

13-yr-old was youngest drug susp...

News
A 13-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2022 Futsal IDC

Ba ends Suva’s dominance in Futsal IDC