Labasa finishes third in Futsal IDC

Labasa thumped Tailevu Naitasiri 5-2 to finish fourth in the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

The Babasiga Lions without the services of Captain Edwin Sahayam played to their utmost best and threatened the Naitasiri defence through Shivam Shandil and Prashant Prasad.

Naitasiri pivot Junaid Ali scored first in the third minute with a powerful strike from near mid court which slipped past Labasa keeper Sumit Chand.

Just two minutes later, Mohammed Zaid knocked in a long-range goal which Naitasiri keeper Muzammil Hussein failed to judge as the teams rested 1-1 at the break.

Labasa came out firing in the second stanza scoring three back to back goals through Shainal Lal who took advantage of an unsettled Naitasiri side.

Replacement Jone Gikulu brought Naitasiri back in the game with a goal for a short period but Shandil, Prasad and Lal scored three back to back goals to extend their lead.

A foul by Naitasiri keeper Mubashir Ali on Labasa’s Shahzaib Aziz gave a penalty to the northerners which Zaid took but his power-packed shot screamed off the crossbar.

The teams:

Tailevu Naitasiri- Muzammil Hussein (GK), Jone Gukilau, Junaid Ali, Prashant Chand, Asheel Chand, Mubashir Ali, Mohammed Tahir Hussein, Kavinesh Lal, Mohammed Shaheer, Kavitesh Pal, Douglas Willietien.

Labasa- Sumit Chand (GK), Shainal Lal, Sonal Prasad, Mohammed Zaid, Shivam Shandil, Prashant Prasad, Davneet Prasad, Shahzaib Aziz, Rajiv Sharma, Amen Prasad, Eparama Moraica, Ashnil Raju.