Lami finishes 7th in Futsal IDC

Lami claimed the seventh spot in the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today after beating Savusavu 7-6 in penalties.

Savusavu shed the first blood through Asaeli Heritage who followed through with a cross from Mohammed Ali in the fifth minute.

Lami could have equalised through Ravneel Pal who rifled a shot but it hit the crossbar and went away.

Savusavu applied more pressure which the Lami defence failed to resist and a set-up from Shahil Kishore and Avishek Chand found an unmarked Aklesh Kumar who netted the second goal.

Sauvusavu rested with a 2-0lead at the break.

Some stern talk from Coach Intiaz Khan saw Lami enter the court in the second half with a more determined effort.

Aman Naidu scored two back-to-back goals to tie the scoreline at 2-all and match official Krishneel raj called for a penalty shoot time.

Meanwhile, Nasinu finished 9th after beating Tavua 5-3 in penalty goals.

Lami was successful in five of their penalties through Aman Naidu, Ravneel Pal, Asis Chand, Nikil Chand, Neemesh Ram.

Mohammed Ali, Kunal Chand, Avishek Chand and Salamat Ali slotted the penalty for Savusavu.