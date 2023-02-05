Nadi beats Rewa, finishes fifth

Nadi defeated Rewa 3-2 and finished fifth in the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

The jetsetters led by midfielder William Valentine, played with a lot of determination and were technical in their defence.

Rewa on the other hand did not have the service of their key man Tevita Waranaivalu who had to join the Rewa 11-a-side for the Pillay Garments Champion Versus Champion against Suva today.

Wallace Bali opened the account for Nadi in the 6th minute after he pounced on a cross from Mohammed Kafoa.

A minute later, Kafoa doubled their lead with a powerful shot that hit the roof of the net.

The Delta Tigers re-grouped and made a late comeback in the match with a goal from Varun Swarup who slammed the ball past Nadi keeper Rovil Kumar who dived at the wrong side.

Rewa coach Mohammed Sharouf made a tactical change putting Mohammed Fardeen in place of Moniesh Deo.

Just as Fardeen entered the field, Rewa won a free kick which he took and kicked it directly into the net to level the scores at 2-2 resting for half time.

Both teams tussled hard in the second half and Rewa fielded Ajaynesh Shankar, Rishal Singh, Varun Swarup and France Catarogo to add more depth to the side.

A combination between Kafoa and Valentine saw Sanjit Kumar score the winner.

The teams:

Nadi- Rovil Kumar (GK), Shafeem Buksh (C), Wayne Benett, Mohammed Kafoa, Wallace Bali, Rodrick Chand, Sanjit Kumar, Shaheel Valentine, Arav Nadan, Mohammed Arian, William Valentine, Mohammed Ayman.

Rewa- Zarid Khan (GK), Kalisito Veikoka (C), Zahraan Sahid, Mohammed Fardeen, Moniesh Deo, Sandeep Chand, Ifraaz Ali, Ajaynesh Shankar, Rishal Singh, Varun Swarup, France Catarogo.