Sunday, February 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nadi beats Rewa, finishes fifth

Nadi defeated Rewa 3-2 and finished fifth in the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

The jetsetters led by midfielder William Valentine, played with a lot of determination and were technical in their defence.

Rewa on the other hand did not have the service of their key man Tevita Waranaivalu who had to join the Rewa 11-a-side for the Pillay Garments Champion Versus Champion against Suva today.

Wallace Bali opened the account for Nadi in the 6th minute after he pounced on a cross from Mohammed Kafoa.

A minute later, Kafoa doubled their lead with a powerful shot that hit the roof of the net.

The Delta Tigers re-grouped and made a late comeback in the match with a goal from Varun Swarup who slammed the ball past Nadi keeper Rovil Kumar who dived at the wrong side.

Rewa coach Mohammed Sharouf made a tactical change putting Mohammed Fardeen in place of Moniesh Deo.

Just as Fardeen entered the field, Rewa won a free kick which he took and kicked it directly into the net to level the scores at 2-2 resting for half time.

Both teams tussled hard in the second half and Rewa fielded Ajaynesh Shankar, Rishal Singh, Varun Swarup and France Catarogo to add more depth to the side.

A combination between Kafoa and Valentine saw Sanjit Kumar score the winner.

The teams:

Nadi- Rovil Kumar (GK), Shafeem Buksh (C), Wayne Benett, Mohammed Kafoa, Wallace Bali, Rodrick Chand, Sanjit Kumar, Shaheel Valentine, Arav Nadan, Mohammed Arian, William Valentine, Mohammed Ayman.

Rewa- Zarid Khan (GK), Kalisito Veikoka (C), Zahraan Sahid, Mohammed Fardeen, Moniesh Deo, Sandeep Chand, Ifraaz Ali, Ajaynesh Shankar, Rishal Singh, Varun Swarup, France Catarogo.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2022 Futsal IDC

Ba ends Suva’s dominance in F...

Ba ended Suva's 4-year reign in the Futsal Inter District Champions...
Rugby

Fijians score as Toulon ends 11-yea...

Tries from Fijian duo Waisea Nayacalevu and Jiuta Wainiqolo helped ...
Rugby

Loss to Drua still a sore spot: Nai...

Wallaroos and NSW Waratahs forward Sera Naiqama says she is looking...
2022 Futsal IDC

T/Naitasiri wins inaugural Women...

Tailevu Naitasiri won the inaugural Women's Futsal Inter District C...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ba ends Suva’s dominance i...

2022 Futsal IDC
Ba ended S...

Fijians score as Toulon ends 11-...

Rugby
Tries from...

Loss to Drua still a sore spot: ...

Rugby
Wallaroos ...

T/Naitasiri wins inaugural Women...

2022 Futsal IDC
Tailevu Na...

Labasa finishes third in Futsal ...

2022 Futsal IDC
Labasa thu...

Yato scores hat-trick in Castres...

Rugby
A hat-tric...

Popular News

Fiji moves up to fifth place

Sydney 7s
A bronze m...

The law and the will of the peop...

News
"Adhere to...

British actress Syms dies at 89

Entertainment
Classical ...

Rewa hungry to end 12-year CVC w...

Football
Digicel Pr...

Last payment for back to school ...

News
The last p...

PM’s offer is wrong in law...

News
Leader of ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2022 Futsal IDC

Ba ends Suva’s dominance in Futsal IDC