T/Naitasiri wins inaugural Women’s Futsal IDC

Tailevu Naitasiri won the inaugural Women’s Futsal Inter District Championship today after beating Suva 4-3 in an exciting final at the Vodafone Arena.

Led by experienced national striker Luisa Tamanitoakula, Naomi and Sekola Waqanidrola, Tailevu Naitasiri threatened the Suva defence on many occasions.

Suva played with a lot of urgency and determination to match the pace and skills of Tailevu Naitasiri who put on a brilliant performance.

Young Lora Bukalidi opened the account for Naitasiri in the opening minute of the game giving Suva goalkeeper Laisa Vuikaba no chance at all.

A blunder in the Suva defence opened up a chance for national rep Tamanitoakula to chip the ball over Suva keeper Vuikaba.

The perfect set-up by experienced Naomi Waqanidrola saw Liku Tabua make the right move and she slammed the ball right into the net for a 3-0 lead at half time.

Suva came out firing early in the second spell through Nancy Chute who broke from the Naitasiri midfield and rifled the ball into the net.

But their joy was cut short when Tailevu bounced back in the match with a goal from Adi Bakaniceva who finished off a Tamanitoakula cross.

Suva was reluctant in their performance and played more one-on-one football which saw Joyce Naceva and Adi Lewanivanua score back-to-back goals to merge the score at 4-3 while pressuring the Naitasiri defence.

The teams:

Suva-Laisa Vuikaba (GK), Joyce Naceva, Litiana Bolaivanua, Nishita Bhan, Maria Veronika, Simran Lal, Maca Ralagi, Karishma Mala, Adi Arieta Lewanivanua, Elenani Bainivanua, Nancy Chute, Makereta Cagilau.

Tailevu Naitasiri- Adi Ateca Tuwai (GK), Naomi Waqanidrola, Luisa Tamanitoakula ©, Lora Bukalidi, Seruwaia Laulaba, Avisaki Toro, Sekola Waqanidrola, Raina Bhan, Vani Bainivalu, Tavaita Tikoisuva, Kasanita Tabua, Timaima Ana.