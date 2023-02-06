Monday, February 6, 2023
Dave, Dogalau stand out in Futsal IDC

Suva’s game changer Shahil Dave and Ba bullet Etonia Doglau were national Futsal coach Jerry Sam’s outstanding players of the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship which concluded last night at the Vodafone Arena.

“Everybody played well but I feel that Shahil and Etonia really stood out,” Sam told FijiLive.

“Shahil was the outstanding with the knowledge and skills that he showed on the court in futsal. Whenever he took the field, the entire game changed and he was very havoc in his performance. I think the opponents found him threatening and that’s why players didn’t want to play near him.”

“I didn’t expect an 11-a-side player like Etonia to be this good in Futsal. He came and proved that he is good in futsal. He’s one of the best pivots I’ve seen in their tournament. He was very consistent not only in his performance and scoring but also the way he set the play up. He’s passes were always fast and on the ground.”

“My aim is to try and get Etonia to the Futsal camp because he has a lot of talent and we want such talents to be part of the national team because Nations Cup is not far away and we have to prepare for international warm ups to expose these players.”

“Shahil is already part of the national team and we have seen him growing and learning more about futsal. I’ve seen that he is surrounded by football which is a great thing for a player like him.”

Sam also said he will be hosting a Futsal camp later this month.

Romeka Romena
