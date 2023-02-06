Dogalau dedicates win, award to teammates

Ba striker Etonia Dogalau snatched the Golden Boot award after scoring 11 goals at the 2022 Futsal Inter District Championship in Suva in the weekend and dedicated his award to teammates.

Dogalau was key in helping Ba end Suva’s four-year dominance at the Futsal IDC and said it would not have been possible without the support and effort of his teammates.

“From the first day, I told my coach that we will win the tournament but winning the golden boot award wasn’t really something I had thought of.”

“Our main priority was to win this tournament and the boys worked really hard for this. Everybody worked according to the game plan we had and we made sure that we do our homework well against a champion team like Suva.”

“This win is to all the hardworking Ba boys. They helped me win this award so it’s a golden boot award for them as well. We have seen each other struggle on and off the field and we really wanted to win. Our biggest fan was the Ba players. We supported and cheered for each other on the field and also for the Tavua futsal team. We came together and we will leave Suva together so they had our back in this tournament we are really happy.”

Dogalau has also indicated that he would love to join Jerry Sam coached Futsal national team while continuing to play football for Ba in the Digicel Premier League.

“Right now we are preparing for DPL this season. We just won Pacific Cup last year but this year we want to win the league. The team has gathered and is preparing for that.”

“If I get a chance then yeah, I want to play for Fiji. It won’t be easy because I have seen there are a lot of good pivots in Fiji. If I get selected then I’ll do my best.”

The 22-year-old was also awarded the Player of Day 2.