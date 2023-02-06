Monday, February 6, 2023
Special birthday treat for stylish Amena

Winning the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship in Suva last night came as no better gift for Ba attacker Amena Bolaitamana who turns 25 today.

The Namosau native told FijiLive he had to overcome an ankle injury to make the squad and winning the tournament is an achievement for him and the Men in Black.

“I was training with the Ba futsal and Tavua team when I injured my ankle. It was tough to walk so I had to go for rehab and also my grandparents had to massage my leg,” he said.

“My mind wasn’t working at all because we had the Futsal IDC and then this injury. I had to keep telling myself that I can recover through medication and exercising. When I would walk it would be painful but I kept going.”

Bolaitamana said the coaching staff trusted his abilities despite failing to play in the opening match against Nadi.

“The coach included me in the squad but he did not give me game time in the first match. I thought maybe I’m just here to witness the game.”

“I kept the trust in God and in the second game, the coach told me to warm up and in the second half he sent me in. I didn’t go there to score but I entered the court to play and help my team. I just did my best but in the final I really wanted to score.”

The former Ba, Fiji U20 and Lautoka marksman added that his preparation with Tavua begins from today for this season’s Digicel Premier League.

The gold miners are scheduled to face Suva in their opening match at Garvey Park on 19 February.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
