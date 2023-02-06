Monday, February 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Stopper Singh credits wife for Futsal success

Ba Captain and national goalkeeper Ravinesh Anand Singh has given all the credit of his success in Futsal to his wife Nikita, who has been his biggest motivator and inspiration.

Singh, who guided the Men in Black to win the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC in Suva last night and also, scooped the Golden Glove for his excellent defensive role told FijiLive that the achievement is something he always wanted to accomplish.

“Coming into this tournament, we talked about discipline. Our coach said if we have the right mindset and good discipline we will progress as a team and win as a team.”

“We believed in ourselves and there was nothing such as individuality in this team.”

“Our team just gathered last week and the players gave their very best in training and also in this tournament.”

“Each and every person in the team had been facing some challenges because we are all working.”

“We had to take leave and leave our family behind to come to this tournament so I told the boys if we can do all that then we need to reward them. So this is the best way to reward them.”

The lanky talisman said financial issues encourage him to give his best at the tournament and he personally dedicated the award to his wife Nikita.

“When we join the national camp and come to play in such tournaments, we have to leave our work behind. For me, my wife always supports our family financially.”

“She tells me that getting a place in the national team is not easy and if get selected, I must go for it.”

“She takes care of the family burden and she is my pillar of strength.”

“Even this week, when I told her about the tournament, she was really happy and told me that I should help my Ba team. This one is for her and for her never-ending love and support.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Teams to share CVC Leg 1 points

Fiji Football Association’s board of control has ruled that the poi...
News

Amrit responds to former CEO’...

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) board chairman Ajay Amrit has...
News

Only 5pc Fijians left to connect to...

Only five per cent of Fijians are left to connect to the internet g...
News

FBC will do things differently: Amr...

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation board chair Ajay Bhai Amrit says th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Teams to share CVC Leg 1 points

Football
Fiji Footb...

Amrit responds to former CEOR...

News
Fijian Bro...

Only 5pc Fijians left to connect...

News
Only five ...

FBC will do things differently: ...

News
Fijian Bro...

Beyonce creates Grammys history

Entertainment
Singer Bey...

Pathaan continues to break recor...

Entertainment
Shah Rukh ...

Popular News

Only 5pc Fijians left to connect...

News
Only five ...

New Fijiana Drua Coach by month ...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

More sex crimes against children...

News
The Office...

Nasinu relishes for first Futsal...

2022 Futsal IDC
Nasinu is ...

70 Police officers were charged ...

News
A total of...

Municipal polls in the pipeline:...

News
Cabinet ha...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Teams to share CVC Leg 1 points