Stopper Singh credits wife for Futsal success

Ba Captain and national goalkeeper Ravinesh Anand Singh has given all the credit of his success in Futsal to his wife Nikita, who has been his biggest motivator and inspiration.

Singh, who guided the Men in Black to win the 2022 Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC in Suva last night and also, scooped the Golden Glove for his excellent defensive role told FijiLive that the achievement is something he always wanted to accomplish.

“Coming into this tournament, we talked about discipline. Our coach said if we have the right mindset and good discipline we will progress as a team and win as a team.”

“We believed in ourselves and there was nothing such as individuality in this team.”

“Our team just gathered last week and the players gave their very best in training and also in this tournament.”

“Each and every person in the team had been facing some challenges because we are all working.”

“We had to take leave and leave our family behind to come to this tournament so I told the boys if we can do all that then we need to reward them. So this is the best way to reward them.”

The lanky talisman said financial issues encourage him to give his best at the tournament and he personally dedicated the award to his wife Nikita.

“When we join the national camp and come to play in such tournaments, we have to leave our work behind. For me, my wife always supports our family financially.”

“She tells me that getting a place in the national team is not easy and if get selected, I must go for it.”

“She takes care of the family burden and she is my pillar of strength.”

“Even this week, when I told her about the tournament, she was really happy and told me that I should help my Ba team. This one is for her and for her never-ending love and support.”