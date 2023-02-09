Thursday, February 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Cavasiga steps down as Ba coach

Ba women’s pioneer and coach Naomi Cavasiga has stepped down from the team citing personal reasons.

Cavasiga told FijiLive that she wants some time away from football to start up her a business in Ba.

Meanwhile, Ba women’s President Sharlene Lockington said they have accepted Cavasiga’s resignation.

She said the hunt for a women’s team coach has started while Lockington is currently guiding the team for their first-ever Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion against Labasa this weekend.

Women-In-Black will meet Labasa at 1 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijian quartet named in NRL pre-sea...

Four Fijian players have been named in the National Rugby League (N...
Football

Huge potential in women’s futsal: S...

National Futsal head coach Jerry Sam says there is huge potential i...
Football

Ravai joins Junior Bula Boys camp

London-based Maidstone United Senior team midfielder Peter Ravai ha...
Rugby

Fijian quartet in Reds for Tah’s ma...

Four Fijians have been named in the Queensland Reds squad to take o...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijian quartet named in NRL pre-...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

Huge potential in women’s futsal...

Football
National F...

Ravai joins Junior Bula Boys cam...

Football
London-bas...

Fijian quartet in Reds for Tah’s...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

Gross violations of workers righ...

News
The Fiji T...

Bulitavu moved to CID for questi...

News
Police has...

Popular News

Ro Teimumu welcomes GCC re-estab...

News
Rewa’s Hig...

Children’s Hospital comple...

News
The Sai Sa...

GCC to sit by May: Ratu Wiliame

News
His Excell...

Dave, Dogalau stand out in Futsa...

2022 Futsal IDC
Suva's gam...

Habosi yet to be charged: Police...

Rugby
The Fiji P...

Labasa will bounce back, says Ra...

2022 Futsal IDC
Labasa coa...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijian quartet named in NRL pre-season opener 