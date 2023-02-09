Cavasiga steps down as Ba coach

Ba women’s pioneer and coach Naomi Cavasiga has stepped down from the team citing personal reasons.

Cavasiga told FijiLive that she wants some time away from football to start up her a business in Ba.

Meanwhile, Ba women’s President Sharlene Lockington said they have accepted Cavasiga’s resignation.

She said the hunt for a women’s team coach has started while Lockington is currently guiding the team for their first-ever Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion against Labasa this weekend.

Women-In-Black will meet Labasa at 1 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday.