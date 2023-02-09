Fiji, Fiji U20 for FIFA friendlies next month

The Fiji Men’s team and Fiji Under 20 side have been scheduled to play the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu in the first-ever FIFA international friendly matches for the first quarter of this year.

The FIFA international friendlies will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka and at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba from 20-26 of next month.

Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal confirmed that two teams from Fiji participating in the international meet are Fiji Under 20 and the Fiji team also known as the Senior Bula Boys.

Pal said Vanuatu and Solomon Islands national teams will be the other two overseas teams participating in the competition.

He also said this will help in the build-up of Fiji Under 20 for the FIFA U20 World Cup from May-June in Indonesia this year.

The Bula Boys will take on Fiji Under 20 in the opening match at 2 while the Solomon Islands will play Vanuatu at 5 pm at Lautoka’s Churchill Park on the 20 March.

On the 23 of March, Fiji Under 20 will face Solomon Islands at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba while the Bula Boys will play Vanuatu at 7.30 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In the third round, Fiji Under 20 will meet Vanuatu at 2 pm and the Bula Boys will face Solomon Islands at 5 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.