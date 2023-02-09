Huge potential in women’s futsal: Sam

National Futsal head coach Jerry Sam says there is huge potential in women’s five-a-side football which needs immediate development in the country.

This is after four women’s teams participated in the inaugural women’s Futsal IDC over the weekend and Tailevu Naitasiri won 4-3beating Suva in the final on Sunday.

“There are a lot of talented female futsal players and they just need to be exposed. I feel the IDC was a good platform to give these players the experience of playing in a tournament.”

“I have selected 20 players and these are players who just play futsal and another group of 10 players who are experienced, 11-a-side players.”

“The girls understand their position and their style but we just need to work on their fitness and combination. They have shown their potential and I feel it’s time that we develop women’s futsal.”

Meanwhile, Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf said they will introduce the women’s Futsal League this year.

“This is a huge year for football and OFC competitions so we are trying to expand women’s participation in futsal. We are impressed with the women’s Futsal IDC turnout and for that, we want to strengthen their participation through the competition to rope in more teams and players.”

“The competition will be similar to the men’s where they will play weekly league games. We have six teams in the central division and we also look to develop the sport in West and North.”