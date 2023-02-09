Ravai joins Junior Bula Boys camp

London-based Maidstone United Senior team midfielder Peter Ravai has joined the Junior Bula Boys camp at Namosau in Ba for the 2023 FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Fiji Football Association technical director Timo Jankowski confirmed to FijiLive that Ravai joined the camp on Monday after his Maidstone United campaign completion in Isuzu FA League Trophy in England.

Jankowski also indicated that national and Nadi futsal Pivot Mohammed Ayman will also join Fiji Under 20 camp this weekend.

Jankowski said Ayman will bolster the Fijian midfield after his impressive performance for the jet setters in last year’s Digicel Premier League and the recent Futsal IDC in Suva.

He also said they are trying to rope in Semi Nabenu from New Zealand who featured for NZ Avondale Nasinu in the Pacific Community Cup in Nadi last year.

Meanwhile, Fiji under 20 will have a warm up match against Ba at 5 pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba today.