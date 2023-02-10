Friday, February 10, 2023
Rodu confident about Rewa’s chances

Rewa Coach Marika Rodu is confident they will beat Suva in the second leg and win the Pillay Garments Champion Versus Champion series at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

The former national women’s head coach said the Delta Tigers are fighting tooth and nail in their training and players will give their all to end their win-less run against the Whites.

“The team has left whatever happened last week and we are fully focused on Suva. They are always a tough team to beat. We last defeated Suva in the 2020 DPL and ever since we have either lost to them or had a draw but we are yet to defeat them.”

“Our aim is to beat them with a better goal difference and win the CVC which will set a good platform for the DPL which starts a week later. The main area we had been improving on is our discipline and defense because Suva will be firing at home.”

“Patrick Joseph won’t be in the team but we have quality players who will step in his spot. We have to be very active and focused when we play them. The weather is not in our favor but we are still doing the indoor training because we see Suva as our biggest obstacle right now.”

Both, DPL winners Rewa and IDC and Fiji FACT winners Suva have a point each after their first leg ended in a 0-0 draw in the first half last Sunday.

The second leg will kick off at 3pm on Sunday.

At 1pm, the women’s CVC will be played between Super League winners Labasa and IDC champs Ba.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
