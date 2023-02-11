Saturday, February 11, 2023
Ex Fiji skipper joins Labasa

Former Ba and national captain Sonali Rao has joined Labasa ahead of the inaugural Women’s Champion vs Champion.

Rao makes a comeback to district level football after being away from the sport for almost four seasons.

National defender Aliza Hussein joins Rao from Ba to further boost the Super League champions while Australia based Vanisha Kumar, who won the Golden Boot in the Women’s Inter District Championship (IDC) is also back in the team.

Ba and Labasa will clash in the historic match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

The match will kick off at 1pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
