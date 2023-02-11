Fiji to participate in OFC beach comp

Fiji will participate in the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup 2023 Tournament in Tahiti from 20-24 June.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf told FijiLive that Fiji has been selected to take part in the tournament this year to qualify for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup next year.

Fiji FA will kick start a beach soccer league with participation from eight teams in the country in March.

He also said Fiji FA will organise a beach soccer tournament in later May in the build-up to the OFC tournament.

Meanwhile, National Futsal coach Jerry Sam and a new national team coach are expected to guide the Fiji Beach soccer team.