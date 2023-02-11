Fiji U20 to participate in invitational tourney

The Junior Bula Boys will participate in an Invitational Tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia from the 17-22 of this month.

Team manager Kartik Reddy confirmed that Fiji, OFC under 19 Champions New Zealand, Guatemala and host nation Indonesia will be part of the tournament.

The Rodolfo Zapata coached side will open its campaign against hosts Indonesia at 7.30 pm on 17 February.

Fiji will face Guatemala at 4.30 pm on the 19th and round off their last group match against New Zealand at 4.40 pm on the 22.

Reddy said the team will leave our shores next Wednesday.