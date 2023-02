The 2023 Digicel National Futsal League in the Southern zone will kick start at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Monday.

Champions Suva, Nasinu, Lami, Navua, Rewa, Tailevu Naitasiri and Northland Tailevu will participate in the League.

Suva and Nasinu will open the competition at 6pm, followed by matches between Lami and Navua at 7pm and Rewa vs Tailevu Naitasiri at 8pm.

Northland Tailevu is on a BYE in the first round.