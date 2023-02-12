Sunday, February 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ba will come out firing: Kumar

Australia based Kula Girls and Labasa midfielder Vanisha Kumar says Ba will come out firing in the inaugural women’s Champion vs Champion at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Kumar said the Women-In-Black are a strong team and they cannot afford to underestimate them and will have to put on a much improved performance.

“After the disappointing loss at the IDC, a lot of us dropped off a bit and it’s good to see that our coach has done a wonderful job getting the girls back together at one place,” Kumar told FijiLive.

“I know for a fact that Ba is going to be a stronger team with some national transfers to Ba. They are coming off of the IDC win so they will have that confidence with them but we have to make sure that we don’t repeat the mistakes from the IDC last year.”

“We got over confident in IDC thinking we would win quite easily so we have changed our mind-set for the match today. We are looking forward to playing a hard and tough game.”

“Every player in the team is ready to play their part and what keeps us motivated is the loss to Ba. Girls have seen how tough Ba can be and we just encourage each other that through teamwork we can overcome any obstacle.”

The Labasa vs Ba match kicks off at 1pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Nadolo dots winner in Tahs narrow w...

Giant Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo scored the winning try for the NS...
Rugby

Lumelume scores in Eels debut

Fiji Bati winger Isaac Lumelume scored a try  on debut for the Parr...
Football

Krishna scores in Bengaluru win

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna scored a goal in Bengaluru FC’s 1-0 vict...
Football

Rao ready to face her former teamma...

Former national skipper Sonali Rao is ready to make her debut for L...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nadolo dots winner in Tahs narro...

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Lumelume scores in Eels debut

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Krishna scores in Bengaluru win

Football
Fijian Cap...

Rao ready to face her former tea...

Football
Former nat...

Marksman Saniel to rejoin Whites...

Sports
Ni-Vanuatu...

Nair, Sami officially farewelled...

News
Former Dep...

Popular News

Amrit responds to former CEOR...

News
Fijian Bro...

Ro Teimumu welcomes GCC re-estab...

News
Rewa’s Hig...

Special birthday treat for styli...

Football
Winning th...

Huge potential in women’s futsal...

Football
National F...

Our game plan clicked: Prasad

Sports
Ba Coach D...

Nawaqanitawase returns for Reds ...

Rugby
Rising sta...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Nadolo dots winner in Tahs narrow win