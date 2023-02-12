Ba will come out firing: Kumar

Australia based Kula Girls and Labasa midfielder Vanisha Kumar says Ba will come out firing in the inaugural women’s Champion vs Champion at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Kumar said the Women-In-Black are a strong team and they cannot afford to underestimate them and will have to put on a much improved performance.

“After the disappointing loss at the IDC, a lot of us dropped off a bit and it’s good to see that our coach has done a wonderful job getting the girls back together at one place,” Kumar told FijiLive.

“I know for a fact that Ba is going to be a stronger team with some national transfers to Ba. They are coming off of the IDC win so they will have that confidence with them but we have to make sure that we don’t repeat the mistakes from the IDC last year.”

“We got over confident in IDC thinking we would win quite easily so we have changed our mind-set for the match today. We are looking forward to playing a hard and tough game.”

“Every player in the team is ready to play their part and what keeps us motivated is the loss to Ba. Girls have seen how tough Ba can be and we just encourage each other that through teamwork we can overcome any obstacle.”

The Labasa vs Ba match kicks off at 1pm.