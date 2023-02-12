Defence was a letdown for Rewa: Rodu

Rewa Coach Marika Rodu says poor defensive play let them down in their 2-1 loss to Suva in the second and final leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion at the Laucala oval today.

“Hats off to Suva and congratulations to them for the victory but then it’s a remainder to Rewa that when we start to play top teams like this, we cannot afford to make these mistakes because these mistakes are very expensive.”

“Our engine started late and we had to play catch-up games most of the time and it was difficult because we had already conceded the two goals. There were chances to score more goals in the second but we failed at that and it’s something to learn before the league.”

“Generally we did far better than Suva in terms of the chances created. We did the hard work and created those attempted goals but Suva scored due to our poor defense and defensive blunder.”

Meanwhile, Rewa will host Labasa in their opening match of the 2023 Digicel Fiji Premier League at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park next Sunday.