First CVC victory for Khan

Suva Coach Babs Khan tasted his first-ever Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion victory after their 2-1 win over Rewa in the second and deciding leg at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

Khan said he and the team were confident of beating Rewa and snatching winning their first title of the season.

“The credit goes to the boys because they worked according to the gameplan and made sure we don’t give away chances to Rewa.”

“We had an idea of how Rewa would play after last week’s game. We saw them napping and back paddling in the first half so that’s how we got our two quick goals.”

“The team has been preparing and it wasn’t easy because of the weather also players sacrificed their family time only to win this and this win has also lifted the spirit of the boys for the upcoming league.”

“I would like to dedicate this win to my family and also to the players, officials and their families for their support and trust in Suva football.”