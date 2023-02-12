Sunday, February 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

First CVC victory for Khan

Suva Coach Babs Khan tasted his first-ever Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion victory after their 2-1 win over Rewa in the second and deciding leg at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

Khan said he and the team were confident of beating Rewa and snatching winning their first title of the season.

“The credit goes to the boys because they worked according to the gameplan and made sure we don’t give away chances to Rewa.”

“We had an idea of how Rewa would play after last week’s game. We saw them napping and back paddling in the first half so that’s how we got our two quick goals.”

“The team has been preparing and it wasn’t easy because of the weather also players sacrificed their family time only to win this and this win has also lifted the spirit of the boys for the upcoming league.”

“I would like to dedicate this win to my family and also to the players, officials and their families for their support and trust in Suva football.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Investigatge $600m foreshore projec...

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry says he does not support...
News

Tints removed from Govt vehicles

Tints have been removed from Government vehicles. Prime Minister...
News

Officers urged to manage workload a...

The Chief Planning, Research and Doctrine Assistant Commissioner of...
Football

Challenges motivated Labasa to win ...

All sorts of challenges in preparation motivated Labasa players to ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Investigatge $600m foreshore pro...

News
Fiji Labou...

Tints removed from Govt vehicles...

News
Tints have...

Officers urged to manage workloa...

News
The Chief ...

Challenges motivated Labasa to w...

Football
All sorts ...

Slow start cost us dearly: Locki...

Football
Stand-in B...

Team effort led to victory, says...

Football
Suva Capta...

Popular News

Gravyen enjoys playing Futsal in...

2022 Futsal IDC
Solomon Is...

Tuisova signs with Racing 92

Rugby
Barnstormi...

Defence was a letdown for Rewa: ...

Football
Rewa Coach...

FBC will do things differently: ...

News
Fijian Bro...

Man wanted in grab and run case

News
Nabua Poli...

Investigatge $600m foreshore pro...

News
Fiji Labou...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Investigatge $600m foreshore project: FLP