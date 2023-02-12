Sunday, February 12, 2023
Krishna scores in Bengaluru win

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna scored a goal in Bengaluru FC’s 1-0 victory over Kerala Blasters. Photo Courtesy: Bengaluru FC

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna scored a goal in Bengaluru FC’s 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Kerala Blasters which saw them extend their winning streak to six games in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) today.

Opportunities came for Kerala Blasters in the opening stage of the match through Greek forward Dimitrios Diamantakos but he failed to hit the target from a promising Sahal Samad cross at one end, while Bengaluru’s Sandesh Jhinghan rattled the crossbar from a Javi Hernandez free-kick.

Hernandez slid to provide a clever ball to Krishna down the right flank and he outmuscled Kerala defenders and made his way into the box before slotting it past Prabhsukhan Gill at the near-post from a tight angle.

Five minutes from the break, Hernandez had an opportunity to get his name on the scoresheet when he brought a long ball down deftly right in front of the goal but Gill punched it away.

Bengaluru led by 1-nil at the break and the results remained unchanged throughout the second half.

Kerala Blasters started the second half on the front foot through Adrian Luna’s cross from the right flank while Sahal Samad attempted for an equaliser but he failed.

Bengaluru’s Roshan Naorem also applied pressure on the Blasters from the left flank and tried to catch Gill on the wrong foot with a shot at the near post.

Bengaluru FC will play the newly crowned league winners Mumbai City FC next on 15 February.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Nadolo dots winner in Tahs narrow w...

Giant Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo scored the winning try for the NS...
Rugby

Lumelume scores in Eels debut

Fiji Bati winger Isaac Lumelume scored a try  on debut for the Parr...
Football

Ba will come out firing: Kumar

Australia based Kula Girls and Labasa midfielder Vanisha Kumar says...
Football

Rao ready to face her former teamma...

Former national skipper Sonali Rao is ready to make her debut for L...
