Krishna scores in Bengaluru win

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna scored a goal in Bengaluru FC’s 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Kerala Blasters which saw them extend their winning streak to six games in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) today.

Opportunities came for Kerala Blasters in the opening stage of the match through Greek forward Dimitrios Diamantakos but he failed to hit the target from a promising Sahal Samad cross at one end, while Bengaluru’s Sandesh Jhinghan rattled the crossbar from a Javi Hernandez free-kick.

Hernandez slid to provide a clever ball to Krishna down the right flank and he outmuscled Kerala defenders and made his way into the box before slotting it past Prabhsukhan Gill at the near-post from a tight angle.

Five minutes from the break, Hernandez had an opportunity to get his name on the scoresheet when he brought a long ball down deftly right in front of the goal but Gill punched it away.

Bengaluru led by 1-nil at the break and the results remained unchanged throughout the second half.

Kerala Blasters started the second half on the front foot through Adrian Luna’s cross from the right flank while Sahal Samad attempted for an equaliser but he failed.

Bengaluru’s Roshan Naorem also applied pressure on the Blasters from the left flank and tried to catch Gill on the wrong foot with a shot at the near post.

Bengaluru FC will play the newly crowned league winners Mumbai City FC next on 15 February.