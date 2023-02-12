Rao ready to face her former teammates

Former national skipper Sonali Rao is ready to make her debut for Labasa and face her former district Ba in today’s inaugural women’s Champion versus Champion at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Speaking to FijiLive, Rao said she is excited to face the Women-In-Black and is also eager to play alongside her cousin and national midfielder Vanisha Kumar who will also bolster Labasa’s campaign today.

“I had a long break since I came here. I’ve just been working and I never trained. They asked me if I wanted to play for Labasa and I found this a good opportunity to prove to myself and nobody else that I can still play football.”

“I just arrived yesterday and headed down to the training with the girls. It was my first training and I really love these girls.”

“Playing against Ba, it’s not something everyone expected but it’s a new journey for me and I’m ready for it. Team changes and players change so I’m ready to face that change. I played with some girls from the Ba team in 2017/18 but I’m glad they are our opponents now.”

“Vanisha is amazing and it’s really good to combine with her in the midfield. We last played together in 2015 for the South Pacific games and it’s been a long time now so I’m very fortunate to make a comeback.”

The Labasa vs Ba match kicks off at 1pm today.