Blues yet to finalise a head coach

Lautoka Football Association is yet to finalise a head coach just a few days away from the 2023 Digicel Fiji Premier League competition to kick start.

Team president Rajnesh Prasad confirmed to FijiLive that they are still on the hunt for a head coach after the departure of former coach Kamal Swamy.

However, Prasad said that assistant coach Anginesh Prasad will temporarily guide the team in the opening round of the league competition.

“It’s been difficult to select a head coach after Kamal who left last year ahead of the Pacific Cup. Anginesh will be there to guide Lautoka for a short time before he also departs overseas for his future.”

The Blues will face Nadroga in their opening match at 3 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
