League title defence will be tough: Rodu

Rewa Coach Marika Rodu admits defending the Digicel Fiji Premier League title will be tough but says he has a formidable team to get the job done.

Speaking to FijiLive after their 2-1 loss to Suva in the second leg of the CVC on Sunday, the former national women’s head coach said they expect tough and competitive league matches this year.

“This year we are expecting the competition to be challenging and at another level compared to last year where we had games in our favour. We have had a slow start of this season and I think we need to step up.”

“All teams will be eyeing to beat us and we don’t see that as a surprise because our opponents will see us as a threat. The boys are eager to give their best despite the loss. We will come back strong and avoid silly mistakes that let us down.”

Rodu also said they are eyeing a competitive game against Labasa in their opening match on Sunday.

“Labasa is not an easy team to beat. They bring a lot of surprises and will be very offensive in their style. We need to have total control of the ball if we are to control the game.”

“The boys let their guard and urgency down against Suva and that was a good lesson. We need to put our guard up and stop playing catch up as it keeps us failing to achieve our goals.”

Rewa will host Labasa at 3 pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday.