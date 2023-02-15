Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Possession key for Suva ahead of DFPL

CVC winners Suva has honed down on ball handling ahead of its Digicel Fiji Premier League (DFPL) match against newcomers Tavua this weekend.

Following the Capital City side’s 2-1 win against Rewa in the second leg of the CVC on Sunday, Head coach Babs Khan said they can’t afford to repeat their mistakes against an unpredictable Tavua.

“I was disappointed with the performance in the second half against Rewa. We need to look into it because ball possession is one aspect of the game we should improve on. Without possession, we were struggling and back paddling all the time.”

“All the mistakes we made against Rewa are an eye-opener for the team and we really need to rectify our mistakes before the DPL.”

“Tavua is going to be hard because they will have the fans’ advantage as they will be playing at their home ground.”

“We lost to Tavua in 2019 and I’m sure like every team they will also prepare for a good start off. They’ve got a good team and we’ve seen them play at the IDC last year. It could be hard to beat them but it’s not easy to predict anything against them.”

Suva will travel to Garvey Park to play Tavua in the opening DPL match at 3 pm on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
