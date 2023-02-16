Thursday, February 16, 2023
Experienced Issa to feature for Rewa

Experienced Nigerian striker Sanni Issa has been registered by defending champions Rewa for this season’s Digicel Fiji Premier League which kicks off on Sunday.

Issa is no stranger to Fijian football having represented some top districts and winning titles in the past.

He featured for Lautoka and Ba in the OFC Champions League and Rewa and Suva on the domestic.

The New Zealand based marksman shone the brightest with the Whites in their Inter District Championship triumph in 2012, where he also grabbed the Golden Boot.

Apart from Issa, the Delta Tigers have also roped in the services of Solomon Islands national reps Alvin Hou and Atkin Kaua.

The Marika Rodu coached side will open its DFPL campaign against Labasa at 3pm on Sunday at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
