Fiji U17 reps to bolster Nadi’s campaign

Three Fiji  U17 players have been included in Nadi’s Digicel Fiji Premier League (DFPL) squad for this season which get underway on Sunday.

Captain Aaron Naicker, left-back Vinayak Rao and attacking forward Jacob Seninawanawa will add freshness to the Jetsetters’ stocks.

Solomon Islander Ruel Grayven, who featured for Ba last season after switching from Lautoka will also feature for Nadi this season together with Futsal reps Shafim Buksh, Shaheel Valentine, Wallace Bali and Mohammed Ayman.

Nadi will open its campaign against Navua at 3pm on Sunday at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
