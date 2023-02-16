Thursday, February 16, 2023
Kumar, Rao for Champions League

Australia-based Kula Girls midfielder Vanisha Kumar and former national Skipper Sonali Rao will be part of Labasa’s campaign in the OFC Champions League in Papua New Guinea next month.

Labasa women’s head coach Arthur Simmons confirmed to FijiLive that both the players have shown their interest to feature for Labasa in the first-ever women’s Champions League.

“Vanisha is a very good midfielder. She is fast in the midfield and is very accurate with her passes and set up. We have seen her perform throughout the IDC last year and again at CVC she was the backbone of our goals.”

“Sonali has played for Fiji before and she well understands how the international competitions are. She is like the source of experience because she has played in the Pacific Games against some very tough teams.”

“We have a lot of quality and skilful players in the team but we still need to work on a lot of areas to improve our game. Every team we play at the champions’ league will be a threat to us and they will bring their best so we have to just be better prepared for that.”

The OFC women’s Champions League will be played from the 9-18 of March in PNG.

Meanwhile, Labasa will open their Digicel Fiji Super League campaign against host Rewa at 11am at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
