Rao needs more game time: Simmons

Labasa women’s head coach Arthur Simmons says former national skipper Sonali Rao needs more game time to get in her best form ahead of the Women’s OFC Champions League in Papua New Guinea next month.

Rao sustained a knee injury in their 4-3 victory over Ba in the women’s CVC on Sunday but Simmons is confident that she will regain her fitness in the Digicel Fiji Women’s Super League.

“She just landed in the country on Saturday and straight came to the training. We understand that she has been away from football and when you return after five years to the pitch, it’s not easy,” Simmons told FijiLive.

“Sonali was struggling and we could see her trembling but then that injury came too early which didn’t allow her to play the entire first half. I think her fitness is not there but I’m sure just a few more game times and she will be back in her best form.”

“It’s good that the Super League will start this weekend and we will give her game time so that she gels with the players and also gets exposure and experience.”

Meanwhile, Labasa will open their Super League campaign against Rewa at 11am at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.