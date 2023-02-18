Aru back with the Men-in-Black

Ni-Vanuatu marksman Claude Aru has re-joined Ba for the 2023 football season.

Aru, who was instrumental for the men-in-black in the 2022 football season returned to Vanuatu last year a week ahead of the Courts Inter District Championship in Suva.

The Dai-ichi Ba FC has also included Argentinian midfielder Carlos Raffa and Mohammed Muzakkir-Nabeel from New Zealand, who helped the side lift their first ever Pacific Cup trophy in Nadi last year.

The side will also be bolstered by the Digicel Junior Bula Boys and former Lautoka rep Gulam Rasool and Seaqaqa midfielder Mohammed Fatul Raheem.

The Imdad Ali coached side will take on Tailevu Naitasiri in their opening Digicel Fiji Premier League match.

Ba FC– Tevita Koroi, Praneel Naidu, Nabil Begg, Malakai Rere, Rahu;l Naresh, Etonia Dogalau, Luke Savu, Fazil Faizul Ali, Mohammed Raheem, Gulam Razool, Ratu Apenisa Anare, Jonetani Newa, Claude Aru, Mohammed Muzakkir-Nabeel, Peceli Sukabula, Emosi Navaba, Suliano tawanikoro, Shivneel Singh, Raj Pillay, Jioji Temesia, Shaneel Narayan, kini Madigi, Misiwani Nairube, Savenaca Nakalevu, Avikesh Krishna, Carlos Raffa, Semisi Gadele, Iliesa Natanu, Malakai Tiwa, Jovilisi Muloca, Mohammed Shah