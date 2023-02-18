Saturday, February 18, 2023
Fiji U20 walloped in international friendly

An ill-disciplined Fiji Under 20 side was walloped 4-nil to host nation Indonesia in their opening International Friendly at Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium in Jakarta last nig

The Junior Bula Boys Head Coach Rodolfo Zapata fielded the best possible 11 for Fiji against Indonesia who earlier defeated Moldova Under 20 and Vietnam Under 20 in a friendly last year.

Fiji led by Captain Melvin Singh threatened Indonesia through Nabil Begg, Clarence Hussein, Peter Ravai and Gulam Razool.

 But Indonesia failed Fiji’s plan after scoring two goals and maintained it throughout the halftime before they scored two more goals early in the second half.

Fijian captain Melvin Singh, Labasa youngster Pawan Singh and Australia-based Thomas Dunn were awarded marching orders in the match by match officials.

Razool was trying to clear the ball away from Indonesian defenders when Singh threw punches at the Indonesian players which brought more tension to the game.

The Fiji Under 20 will take on Guatemala in its second friendly match tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
