Saturday, February 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Labasa eye warm up match ahead of OFC CL

Labasa women's coach Arthur Simmons.

CVC champions Labasa women’s team have eyed to play a few warm-up matches ahead of their campaign in the OFC Women’s Champions League in Papua New Guinea next month.

Head Coach Arthur Simmons said they want to play warm up games against Ba and Rewa in the weekdays followed by the Digicel Fiji Women’s Super League match on the weekends.

“What we have seen is that we are good in the first half but our engine slows down in the second half and that’s something we want to improve on. We start conceding goals in the second half and that can cost us a lot if we do the same at the Champions League.”

“I think these girls need more games. The Super League will help us but at the same time we want to play some warm up games at home so that we rectify our mistakes and again test these players in the second half.”

“Ba and Rewa always give us a tough time so we want to test these girls’ fitness and performance against them. These matches are crucial to help us in our football structure and how we apply our skills and talents on the task.”

The OFC women’s Champions League will be played between 9-18 March in PNG.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Rokolisoa Nicole in for LA 7s

Fijian veterans Akuila Rokolisoa and Amanaki Nicole will be feature...
News

Heavy raining warning for the Fiji ...

A strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of Yasawa...
News

Watch after your children: Police

Police have raised concerns of children found swimming in flooded s...
News

Ratu Sukuna holiday a slap in Baini...

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says that the decision ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rokolisoa Nicole in for LA 7s

Rugby
Fijian vet...

Heavy raining warning for the Fi...

News
A strong w...

Watch after your children: Polic...

News
Police hav...

Ratu Sukuna holiday a slap in Ba...

News
Minister f...

OFC women’s Champions League mov...

Football
The inaugu...

FijiFirst not the answer anymore...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Tamani will test Tuwai and Bukay...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

Outsource Fiji, MDF partner for ...

Business
Outsource ...

Fijian referees attain OFC badge...

Sports
Four Fijia...

Fiji loses $406M due to major NC...

News
Minister f...

Nair, Sami officially farewelled...

News
Former Dep...

Boy, 8, electrocuted at Nadi res...

News
An 8-year-...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

U20 Indonesia vs Fiji U20