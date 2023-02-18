Labasa eye warm up match ahead of OFC CL

CVC champions Labasa women’s team have eyed to play a few warm-up matches ahead of their campaign in the OFC Women’s Champions League in Papua New Guinea next month.

Head Coach Arthur Simmons said they want to play warm up games against Ba and Rewa in the weekdays followed by the Digicel Fiji Women’s Super League match on the weekends.

“What we have seen is that we are good in the first half but our engine slows down in the second half and that’s something we want to improve on. We start conceding goals in the second half and that can cost us a lot if we do the same at the Champions League.”

“I think these girls need more games. The Super League will help us but at the same time we want to play some warm up games at home so that we rectify our mistakes and again test these players in the second half.”

“Ba and Rewa always give us a tough time so we want to test these girls’ fitness and performance against them. These matches are crucial to help us in our football structure and how we apply our skills and talents on the task.”

The OFC women’s Champions League will be played between 9-18 March in PNG.