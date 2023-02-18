Saturday, February 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Midfielder Worworbu joins Yatel in Vanuatu  

Ni-Vanuatu midfielder Alick Worworbu will not be part of Rewa’s campaign in the 2023 football season.

Worworbu has joined Yatel football club preparing towards the 2023 PVFA Premier League season in Port Vila.

Rewa President Nazeel Buksh confirmed that Worworbu returned to Vanuatu last year after his studies at the University of the South Pacific at Laucala campus ended and his study visa expired.

Worworbu helped the Delta Tigers win the Digicel Premier League last year playing 12 matches and five in the OFC Champions League while he scored a goal against Lautoka at the OFC Champions League national play-offs in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Sivo fuels Roseman’s game

Jonathan Roseman will be drawing inspiration from his kinsmen and P...
News

Review of operations, says Turaga

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says he has ordered a review of ...
Rugby

Kerevi shuns Super Rugby offers

Samu Kerevi has turned down offers from four Super Rugby franchises...
News

Man is latest road accident fatalit...

A man has died following an accident in Nadi last night. Police ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Sivo fuels Roseman’s game

Rugby
Jonathan R...

Review of operations, says Turag...

News
The Attorn...

Kerevi shuns Super Rugby offers

Rugby
Samu Kerev...

Man is latest road accident fata...

News
A man has ...

Rokolisoa Nicole in for LA 7s

Rugby
Fijian vet...

Bad weather till Monday: Atalifo...

News
The Fiji M...

Popular News

Byrne impressed with Drua’s pres...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Tamani will test Tuwai and Bukay...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

Tawake, Uluilakepa, Cirikidaveta...

Rugby
Robust Dru...

MPs to respond to Presidential a...

News
Parliament...

Fiji loses $406M due to major NC...

News
Minister f...

We are not daunted by $10b debt:...

News
Deputy Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Sivo fuels Roseman’s game