Midfielder Worworbu joins Yatel in Vanuatu  

Ni-Vanuatu midfielder Alick Worworbu will not be part of Rewa’s campaign in the 2023 football season.

Worworbu has joined Yatel football club preparing towards the 2023 PVFA Premier League season in Port Vila.

Rewa President Nazeel Buksh confirmed that Worworbu returned to Vanuatu last year after his studies at the University of the South Pacific at Laucala campus ended and his study visa expired.

Worworbu helped the Delta Tigers win the Digicel Premier League last year playing 12 matches and five in the OFC Champions League while he scored a goal against Lautoka at the OFC Champions League national play-offs in Suva.